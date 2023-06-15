Alpha Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,867 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Down 2.4 %

NUE stock opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.