Alpha Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,692 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $140.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.