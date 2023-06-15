Alpha Financial Partners LLC Invests $603,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. NextEra Energy makes up 0.7% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

