Alpha Financial Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $418.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.46. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

