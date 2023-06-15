Alpha Financial Partners LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

