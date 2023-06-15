Alpha Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

