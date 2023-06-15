Alpha Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $131.36 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

