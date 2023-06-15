Alpha Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,981,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,103,000 after buying an additional 512,840 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PLD opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

