Alpha Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,208 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

