Alpha Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,469 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $240.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

