Alpha Financial Partners LLC Takes $254,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $16,455,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $84,483,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.8 %

NVDA stock opened at $429.97 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $430.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

