Alpha Financial Partners LLC Takes $793,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.0% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 1,377,458 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after buying an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

