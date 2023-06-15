Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Trading Up 30.7 %

Shares of ALSAR opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

