Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $15,498,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 18,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,467 shares of company stock valued at $29,279,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

