Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 200 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

