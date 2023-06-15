AlphaQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after purchasing an additional 180,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in KLA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $480.54 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $482.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

