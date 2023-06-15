AlphaQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,346 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $164.18 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

