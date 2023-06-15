AlphaQ Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

