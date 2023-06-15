AlphaQ Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

