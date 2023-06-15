AlphaQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

