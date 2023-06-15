AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

