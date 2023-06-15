AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,474 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.5 %

DIS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.