AlphaQ Advisors LLC Takes $455,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

