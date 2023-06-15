AlphaQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

Shares of IDXX opened at $466.97 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

