Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells $1,080,634.35 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $399,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphatec by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.