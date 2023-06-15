Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells $1,080,634.35 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alphatec Price Performance
ATEC opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $17.13.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
