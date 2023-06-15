Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.96. 87,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 103,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALPN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)
