Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 283 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

