Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 271.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $440.86 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.53 and a fifty-two week high of $447.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.54. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

