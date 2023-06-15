Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Playtika were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Playtika by 4,125.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

PLTK stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,110,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,348,935.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

