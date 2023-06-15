Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,466 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,852 shares of company stock worth $9,014,600 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $127.06 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $129.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.