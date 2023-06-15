Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

AEE stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.47.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,784,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8,539.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

