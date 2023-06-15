American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,323 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 2.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after acquiring an additional 199,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

AMT stock opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

