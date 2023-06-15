American Trust Acquires 201,967 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10,159.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,334,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $255.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

