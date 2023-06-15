American Trust Buys 617 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

American Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

