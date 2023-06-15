American Trust Buys New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,304,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,023 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $51.01 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

