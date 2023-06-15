American Trust Has $3.61 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $650,280. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

