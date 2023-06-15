American Trust Has $3.68 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 98,725 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.