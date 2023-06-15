American Trust Has $4.06 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $180.64 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.55.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

