American Trust Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Trust grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $527.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.