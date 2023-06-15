American Trust Has $6.46 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

American Trust decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Linde by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Linde by 1,185.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Linde by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.47.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $374.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.34 and its 200 day moving average is $344.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

