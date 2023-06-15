American Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American Trust reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average of $173.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.