American Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. American Trust owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VWOB opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $65.12.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
- Hot Play or Overheated? Tesla’s 13-Day Win Streak Finally Ends
- TreeHouse Foods Near Buy Point With Focus On High-Margin Products
- Investors are Buying Big Oil, is it Time for You to Do the Same?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.