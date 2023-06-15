American Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. American Trust owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $65.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

