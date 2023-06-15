American Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Trust lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.1% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Trust owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $55,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

