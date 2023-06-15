American Trust Sells 1,092 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American Trust decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.7% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $200.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.37 and a 200-day moving average of $196.68. The company has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

