American Trust Sells 12,110 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

American Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0726 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

