American Trust Sells 15,627 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

American Trust decreased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,627 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of USHY stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

