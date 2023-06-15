American Trust Sells 342 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American Trust decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

KLA Price Performance

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $480.54 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $482.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.26 and a 200 day moving average of $397.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.