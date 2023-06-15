American Trust Trims Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

American Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Trust owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 42,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $75.97 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

