AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,873,441.56 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $179.05 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,563,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

