AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.00

Shares of AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 11196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.62).

AMTE Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.09 million, a PE ratio of -268.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91.

AMTE Power Company Profile

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a rechargeable pouch format battery cell for the automotive battery cell market; Ultra Prime, a single use cylindrical battery cell for the oil and gas market; Ultra Safe, a battery for the energy storage cell market, which cover applications, including transportation, energy storage, back-up power, and energy in remote locations; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

